NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two employees of the Chicken King in North Little Rock got into a physical altercation Tuesday afternoon, resulting in one male sustaining serious injuries after being thrown through a window.

According to Sgt. Amy Cooper with North Little Rock police, at approximately 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2704 MacArthur, the location of the Chicken King restaurant.

Once officers arrived, one male was suffering from serious injuries and transported to a nearby hospital.

Detectives with NLRPD are currently investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.