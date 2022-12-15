Two people were shot inside the mall Thursday. The suspect is in custody, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after two people were seriously injured in a shooting at Northlake Mall Thursday afternoon, police confirmed.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. An on-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer at the mall heard the gunshots and responded immediately, according to CMPD officials.

As the officer was responding to the shooting, CMPD said the officer encountered the suspected shooter. The suspect reportedly dropped a weapon as they tried to flee. CMPD said the officer chased the suspect before successfully taking the individual into custody.

Medic confirmed two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries related to the shooting. The shooting is likely the result of a fight, a CMPD official said in a later news conference.

The victim who engaged in a fight with the suspect suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting. A bystander inside a nearby store was also shot. That person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both people were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

During a news conference later Thursday, a CMPD spokesperson tried to assure shoppers: while they are safe, they should always stay aware of their surroundings.

An employee at a denim store near Dillard's told WCNC Charlotte they heard gunshots so they locked down their storefront. Police officers are now working to clear the mall, the witness said.

Davion Marsh works in the #Northlake Mall and saw the commotion firsthand. He described people running out in a “stampede.”@wcnc pic.twitter.com/hMvyhiWtSM — Austin Walker TV (@AustinCWalker) December 15, 2022

Another mall employee told WCNC Charlotte's Austin Walker they saw a "stampede" of shoppers out their store windows.

"I saw people run out of the mall and police run in," Davion Marsh said. "This is not the first time this has happened over here."

The properties housing the mall and surrounding businesses have been the location of violent crimes in the past.

The mall will be closed for the remainder of the day. A Northlake Mall representative said the mall is working with authorities as the investigation continues.

The requirement, which restricted when visitors under the age of 17 could visit without the supervision of an adult aged 21 years of age or older, came around the same time a similar policy was issued at Concord Mills Mall, which had been the site of a deadly shooting that same month.

