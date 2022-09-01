x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Student stabbed to death at NC high school

Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said two students were taken to the hospital and one of them later died.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student was killed and another was injured in a stabbing at a North Carolina high school on Thursday, officials said. 

It happened in one of the common areas of Northside High School in Jacksonville. 

Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said two students were taken to the hospital and one of them later died.

He said a teacher was also injured but not stabbed. 

He said that a student suspect was arrested shortly after the attack around 7 a.m. 

WNCT reports the school went into lockdown shortly after the stabbing and parents were able to pick their children up around 9 a.m. 

The school will hold virtual classes on Friday and in-person learning will resume Tuesday since Monday is Labor Day. 

All athletic and after-school events for Thursday and Friday were canceled. 

RELATED: Mount Tabor to dedicate tree to William Miller Jr. on one-year anniversary of deadly shooting

RELATED: GCS parents get the opportunity to try out body scanners

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Blind Tiger co-owner files suit to get alcohol permit back

Before You Leave, Check This Out