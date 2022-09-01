Student stabbed to death at NC high school

Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said two students were taken to the hospital and one of them later died.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student was killed and another was injured in a stabbing at a North Carolina high school on Thursday, officials said.

It happened in one of the common areas of Northside High School in Jacksonville.

He said a teacher was also injured but not stabbed.

He said that a student suspect was arrested shortly after the attack around 7 a.m.

WNCT reports the school went into lockdown shortly after the stabbing and parents were able to pick their children up around 9 a.m.

The school will hold virtual classes on Friday and in-person learning will resume Tuesday since Monday is Labor Day.