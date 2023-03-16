A 19-year-old was killed and a 15-year-old was seriously hurt in what family members said was a drive-by shooting at a home in Statesville Wednesday.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Northview Academy in Statesville closed Thursday after two teenagers were shot in what family members said was a drive-by ambush Wednesday night.

Statesville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Goldsboro Avenue late Wednesday. When officers got to the home, they found two teenagers who were shot. One of the victims, identified by family as 19-year-old Zion Sincere Wilder, died at the scene. The other victim, a 15-year-old boy, was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the head, Wilder's aunt said. Family members told WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne that the 15-year-old underwent surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Star Turner, Wilder's aunt who raised him as a boy, said the shooter(s) surrounded the house and opened fire. Turner explained that the suspects even shot up her car, leading her to believe this was a planned attack.

"It was an ambush," Turner said. "They came from one half of the house all the way around to the back. To me it was personal. For them to even shoot up my car, yeah this was personal. And you took somebody's life and almost took another life? That's sad."

Turner said she was in the kitchen when she heard gunshots.

"I don't believe it's right that somebody can just cut your life off," she said. "Who gives somebody the right or the power to say when you can live or when you can die? There's nobody who can do that."

The Statesville Police Department is leading the investigation. So far, no arrests have been made and detectives haven't released any suspect information.

A post on the school's Facebook page confirmed it would be closed Thursday.

"This closure is out of safety precautions for our students and staff," the post reads. "All buses will be sent back home. We will ensure that all students are safely dropped off back at their homes."

Northview Academy, formerly Pressly School, is an alternative school for students in grades K-12. According to the school's website, it serves students who have dropped out and wish to re-enroll, need extra mental health support and face extraordinary life circumstances that prevent them from attending a traditional school.

This story will be updated.