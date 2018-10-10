GROVES, Texas -- When your order is wrong at a restaurant drive-thru, you might make a complaint to the manager, send your order back to be corrected, or decide it's not a big deal and eat what your given.

That's not what this guy did.

Grove Police say 32-year-old Joseph Roberts of Port Arthur smashed multiple windows at a McDonald's all because his order was wrong.

The incident happened back on July 4 around 3 a.m., and police say Roberts was indicted by a Jefferson County Jury on Wednesday, October 10.

Police got a call from the restaurant manager the night of the incident, who said an angry customer smashed multiple windows before leaving.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect driving a blue Dodge Charger. The suspect entered the drive-thru, ordered, then spoke with an employee at the second drive-thru window.

Their conversation could be heard through the surveillance system. The suspect became angry due to a mistake in the order, he cursed at the staff through the window, then parked to the side. The suspect then called the 1-800 complaint line for McDonald's and left a voice-mail. He stated his name was Joseph Roberts and left his phone number.

Shortly after leaving the message, police say the man got out of his car and damaged the windows.

The damages were estimated to be close to $4,000.00.

Police were able to identify Roberts as the suspect because of the voicemail he left on the complaint line.

Roberts was arrested on the charge of Criminal Mischief.

No word on what was wrong in Mr. Roberts' order.

