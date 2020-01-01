THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville Police are investigating after multiple shootings were reported in November and December of 2019.

Police have opened multiple investigations into confirmed separate shootings that have taken place since Nov. 26.

The shootings involved suspects shooting into occupied and non-occupied structures and cars.

The most recent incidents include officers responding to:

Multiple shots fired into a home on Cates Avenue early morning on Nov. 26.

Seven shots fired into a home on Culbreath Avenue, Nov. 26. Witnesses reported that a silver sedan fired the shots during a drive-by shooting.

12 shots fired into a home on Turner Street, Dec. 21.

Shots fired into an apartment on Cates Avenue with a man suffering two gunshot wounds to his body from the shooting. The suspect has not been found at this time and was described as driving a burgundy sport utility car.

Police said that they are continuing their investigations into the most recent incidents.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.

