Nurse indicted for the death of John Neville at Forsyth Co. Jail

A grand jury decided to not indict 5 Forsyth County jail officers in the death of John Neville.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Court documents in Forsyth County say a grand jury indicted a nurse in the death of John Neville. Michelle Heughins is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Court officials also state that a grand jury decided to not indict five officers in the death of Neville.

Neville died in the custody of the Forsyth County Jail in 2019. Neville's son filed a lawsuit in September 2021 against the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department, five detention officers, and a nurse after his father's death.

The lawsuit alleges, “the detention officers and nurse who purported to assist Mr. Neville altogether failed to recognize the seriousness of his condition or to follow the policies set in place for handling inmates or detainees with serious health problems or who are experiencing a medical emergency," according to court documents.

Officials said Neville fell from his bunk after suffering an unknown medical condition, and staff moved him to an observation cell. An autopsy report revealed Neville died from a brain injury after he was restrained.

Neville's death sparked protests around the city of Winston-Salem back in August 2020. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough announced the department banned the bent-leg prone restraint, a tactic the jail staff used on Neville before he died.

