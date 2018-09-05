The former Puyallup nurse who was arrested for assault after two patients tested positive for Hepatitis C is denying claims that she shared a needle with patients. Cora Weberg, who worked in the emergency room at Good Samaritan Hospital, also said Tuesday that she does not believe she carries the virus.

"I want everyone to know that I never intentionally or unintentionally stuck anyone with a needle with which I previously stuck myself. Out of all of the allegations against me, this is the most awful and it is the allegation that I deny the most," said Weberg.

Weberg, 31, said she was never been advised she might have Hepatitis C until the after the investigation started.

"In fact, as of this very moment, I do not believe that I am a contagious carrier of Hepatitis C," said Weberg.

Weberg said she was first contacted by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department asking for her help in the case. Weberg said she voluntarily took two blood tests -- one that came back negative for Hepatitis C and a second that she said was inconclusive and inconsistent with the first test.

"Apparently there is a very low level of a pathogen in my blood that can constitute Hepatitis C but not at the low levels that are found in my blood," said Weberg. She added that she's been told by practitioners that a percentage of the population can carry the same pathogen and not be considered carriers of Hepatitis C.

WATCH: Puyallup nurse denies allegations during press conference

Weberg made it clear that tests by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department found no genetic link between herself and the two patients who had Hepatitis C. She also said that was reiterated at a press conference by police and health officials last Friday.

"Had I used a needle on those patients that I'd previously used on myself, there would be a strong genetic indicator linking me to one or both of them. That didn't happen," said Weberg.

Weberg was arrested at the Canadian border Thursday night on two counts of second-degree assault.

"It has been said I was attempting to flee the country. This is false," said Weberg, fighting back tears. Weberg said she and her fiance had already planned round-trip to Guam from Vancouver well before the investigation began. She also said she informed the health department ahead of time that she was going on the trip.

"It is my belief that this is how the police knew to contact me at the border," said Weberg.

Puyallup police also said last Friday the trip was previously planned.

Weberg was released from jail late Friday and no charges have been filed. Police say the case is ongoing.

KING 5 News typically does not name suspects in criminal cases until they are formally charged, but Weberg openly made herself available for comment.

The state health department says the Washington State Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission suspended Weberg's license. A press release said the suspension was for "alleged diversion of controlled substances." She cannot work as a registered nurse in Washington until the charges are resolved.

"The state nursing commission suspended my license while reporting that I informed them that I knew I was a carrier of Hepatitis C and did nothing about it. This is false," said Weberg. "In fact, this is the exact opposite of what I told them."

Weberg added her responses to the commission were in writing.

According to probable cause documents obtained by KING 5, detectives believe Weberg "...intentionally contaminated medicine or another substance with her own blood; she then administered the medicine or other substance to a patient."

The two patients who tested positive for Hepatitis C received painkiller injections last December. The patients were determined to have been infected by the same source, but the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has not been determined if Weberg was the source.

"I'm angry, and I'm angry for her," said Bryan Hershman, Weberg's attorney, lashing out at investigators.

"I want the public to ask a question. Are these investigators -- was the law enforcement, was the department of health, was Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department -- are they incompetent or are they dishonest? I think those are the two options," said Hershman.

Hershman pointed out that Weberg was released from jail with no charges pending against her. Despite that, Weberg's legal team claims her passport, driver's license, credit cards, and phone remain confiscated.

Hershman also said the stress of Weberg's job as an emergency room nurse nearly led her to take her own life more than once. He said Weberg did not "divert" drugs meant for patients. but admitted she took drugs that had already been discarded with the intent of taking her life. She ultimately chose not to, according to Hershman.

Good Samaritan Hospital said it had sent 2,600 letter to patients who may have been exposed to Hepatitis C over an eight-month period. The hospital said the nurse worked in the ER from August 4, 2017, and March 23, 2018.

The hospital stresses that 70 percent of people with Hepatitis C -- a liver infection -- do not show symptoms, but leaving it untreated can result in serious long-term health problems. Symptoms can include stomach pain, vomiting, or yellow eyes or skin.

Patients who think they might have been in the hospital when the nurse was working can call (253) 403-1739 to see if their name is on the list of 2,600 potential victims.

A Puyallup man in his 50s who tested positive for Hepatitis has filed a lawsuit against Good Samaritan Hospital. His attorneys claim the hospital had received patient complaints about the nurse last year but did not act on them.

WATCH: MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital announces Hepatitis C exposure

%INLINE%

© 2018 KING