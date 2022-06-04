Nurse indicted in John Neville death pleads not guilty

Forsyth County Court officials said Michelle Heughins pleaded not guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A nurse indicted in the death of John Neville has pleaded not guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter. Forsyth County Court officials said Michelle Heughins appeared in court on Thursday, where she made her plea.

It's unclear when her next court appearance will be.

Neville died in the Forsyth County Jail in 2019. Officials said Neville fell from his bunk after suffering an unknown medical condition, and staff moved him to an observation cell. An autopsy report revealed Neville died from a brain injury after he was restrained.

Five detention officers and a nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case.

In April, a grand jury decided not to indict the five jail officers accused in Neville's death. Neville's family called the decision "disheartening."

Neville's family has filed a civil lawsuit against the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. It alleges that “the detention officers and nurse who purported to assist Mr. Neville altogether failed to recognize the seriousness of his condition or to follow the policies set in place for handling inmates or detainees with serious health problems or who are experiencing a medical emergency."