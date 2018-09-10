GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- The best way to fight crime is to arm yourself with knowledge.

Learning what to do before a possible criminal situation presents itself as a big part of keeping yourself safe in public and at home. It's important for your safety and those around you to take the proper measures now during National Crime Prevention Month.

The National Crime Prevention Council has a handy guide geared toward keeping communities safe that's especially helpful in many situations.

Inspired by this guide, here are some good safety rules to follow for a variety of scenarios so you can be prepared:

Personal Safety Tips for the Street

Don’t walk alone during late-night hours. Walk in groups whenever you can—there is safety in numbers.

Let a family member or friend know your destination and your estimated time of arrival or return. That way, law enforcement can be notified as quickly as possible if there is a problem.

Stay in well-lighted areas as much as possible. Avoid alleys, secluded areas and shortcuts.

Wear clothes and shoes that give you freedom of movement.

Don’t talk to strangers.

Don’t display expensive jewelry in public.

Personal Safety Tips For Home

Don’t allow strangers into your home, even if they are hurt or say they need help. Keep the door locked and call the police for them.

When you move into a new home or apartment, change the locks if you own it or ask the manager to change them if you rent.

Don’t leave notes on your door announcing when you will be home.

When you go out at night make your home lock occupied.

If you arrive home and your door is open or things appear to be out of place leave and call 911.

Staying Safe in the Car

Always travel and park in well-lighted areas.

Be aware of people just sitting in their cars or hanging out in parking lots. If someone is standing near your car don’t approach it. Wait for them to leave or get someone to escort you. After checking around your car, enter it quickly and lock the doors. If your car is bumped in traffic, don’t get out of the car. Use your cell phone to call 911. Many times carjackers use this technique so that they can overpower you and steal your car. Never agree to be kidnaped. Either drop the keys or throw them away from the car as far as you can. When the carjacker goes for the keys, get out of there as fast as you can.

ATM Tips

Try to use machines you are familiar with and try to use terminals located inside banks rather than independent terminals.Be aware of your surroundings. Look around before conducting a transaction. If you see anyone or anything suspicious, cancel your transaction and go to another ATM.If you must use an ATM after hours, make sure it’s well-lighted.Never walk away from an ATM with cash still in hand. Count your money in a secure spot.

Cyber Safety Tips

Your identity, finances and personal reputation can all be compromised in the digital world. The Greensboro Police Department has some tips for keeping yourself safe online. Here's the complete list.

Keep security software current. Having the latest security software, web browser, and operating system are the best defenses against viruses, malware, and other online threats. Make account passwords long and strong. Combine capital and lowercase letters with numbers and symbols to create a more secure password.It is easy to say things from behind a computer screen that you would never say face to face. Don’t say things online that would ruin your reputation, or someone else’s.

Staying Safe on Halloween

Try to trick-or-treat while there's still sunlight out.Give kids glow sticks or wear reflective tape on their costume so they can be seen by drivers.Make sure young children have an adult escorting them.Only eat unopened candy and other treats in original wrappers.

Gun Safety Tips

Help keep guns out of the wrong hands by securely storing firearms when not in useStore ammunition in a locked location separate from firearmsAlways wear eye and ear protection when shootingStorage options such as gun locks, lock boxes and gun safes are available for all home situationsHiding a gun is not secure storageFind where to obtain a free firearm safety kit that includes a gun lock at www.projectchildsafe.org.Suicide accounts for two-thirds of all gun deaths; secure firearms from at-risk personsThe hunt isn’t over until all firearms are unloaded and securely storedTalk to your children regularly about gun safety so they know what to do if they encounter an unsecured firearmTell children that if they see a gun to Stop, Don’t Touch It, Leave the Area and Tell an Adult

Kids and guns: Parents, talk to your kids about what to do if they find a gun. The NCPC tells kids to follow four rules when they see a gun:

StopDon't touchGet awayTell a trusted adult

Bullying Prevention

October is also National Bullying Prevention Month. Parents and kids can both play roles to squash bullying. Stopbullying.gov has plenty of resources for those dealing with bullying.

It is estimated that 160,000 children miss school every day due to fear of attack or intimidation by other students according to the National Education Association.

Teach kids to solve problems without using violence and praise them when they do.Give children positive feedback when they behave well to help build their self-esteem. Help give them the self-confidence to stand up for what they believe in.Ask your children about their day and listen to them talk about school, social events, theirclassmates, and any problems they have.Take bullying seriously. Many kids are embarrassed to say they have been bullied. You may only have one chance to step in and help.If you see any bullying, stop it right away, even if your child is the one doing the bullying.Encourage your child to help others who need it.Don't bully your children or bully others in front of them. Many times kids who are bullied at home react by bullying other kids. If your children see you hit, ridicule, or gossip about someone else, they are also more likely to do so themselves.Support bullying prevention programs in your child's school. If your school doesn't have one, consider starting one with other parents, teachers, and concerned adults.

