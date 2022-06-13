Off-duty police officer with Asheboro Police arrested for driving while impaired

Troopers responded to US 64 near Presnell Street to help Asheboro police with a traffic stop.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An off-duty police officer was arrested for driving while impaired.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, M’Leigha Tashona Brown, 25, of Bennett was arrested after a traffic stop after 2 a.m. back on Friday, May 27.

Investigators said troopers jumped in to help with what was believed to be an impaired driver.

Brown was taken to the Randolph County Jail for a breath test for alcohol.

Detectives said Brown’s breath test registered .17 BAC. Officials said she is facing charges for driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control.

Troopers said she resigned from the police department the same day of the traffic stop.

She was employed from November 15, 2019 to May 27 this year, according to officials.

Brown’s court date is set for next Monday.

