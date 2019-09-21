RALEIGH, N.C. — A police officer with the Elkin Police Department was arrested Friday night for assault.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, agents arrested Sgt. Thomas Watson Rose Friday evening at his home at 7:50 pm.

Rose was arrested without incident and charged with assault by strangulation, communicating threats, simple assault and three counts of assault on a female.

He was booked at the Surry County Jail, NCSBI says.

After going before a magistrate, Rose was given a $120,000 secured bond. The initial investigation began at the request of Surry County District Attorney Ricky Bowman after an incident was brought to his attention by officials at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital that happened on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

No additional information is available at this time.

