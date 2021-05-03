NC motorcyclist leads wild police chase, 'deliberately' hit officer with bike

Thomasville police said the motorcyclist came to a complete stop before hitting the gas and slamming into the officer with his bike.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina police officer is in the hospital after being seriously injured by a motorcyclist who purposely hit him with his bike.

Brian Alexander Bacelli, 28, faces attempted first-degree murder charges after he sped up to 'deliberately' hit the officer with his motorcycle, Thomasville police said.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Bacelli tried to run from Rowan County deputies on his motorcycle on I-85 North. A Thomasville police roadblock forced him to come to a stop on Kanoy Road off US 29/US 70 North. When the police tried to arrest Bacceli, he hit the gas and hit Detective Sergeant Joseph Driggers, TPD officials said.

Driggers flew 10-15 feet from the crash and was seriously injured, Thomasville police said. He was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Health for treatment.

The collision caused Bacelli to spill his bike, but he still tried to run away before police caught and arrested him. Bacelli was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to Thomasville officials.

Police said the initial chase began because Bacelli's motorcycle did not have a license plate.

Bacelli is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental official, operating a motor vehicle with no registration, possession of a fictitious registration plate, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Rowan County authorities also charged Bacelli with assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, felony speed to elude, aggressive driving, and driving while license revoked. Officials said additional charges are expected.

Bacelli is being held at Davidson County Jail on $1,060,000 bond.