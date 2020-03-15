HIGH POINT, N.C. — An officer-involved shooting led to a man being killed Sunday according to the High Point Police Department.

The incidents leading up to the shooting began Saturday when High Point Police responded to a series of calls at 702-P Westchester Dr.

The High Point Police Department outlined each call below.

Call 1: 3/14/20 at 8:20 p.m. Unknown Trouble Call Caller from 702-P Westchester Dr. advised subjects were outside causing a disturbance and wanting to fight. The caller was very vague with details. The caller made a second call to 911 indicating that two males outside wanted to shoot officers. The caller was not able to give any description or details. Officers responded to the scene and did not locate any sort of disturbance or anyone outside. Officers cleared the scene.

Call 2: 3/14/20 at 10:08 p.m. 911 Hang-up Call 911 Communications received several 911 hang-ups from the same cellphone that made the unknown trouble call earlier in the night. Each time 911 Communications would call the number back, it would go to voicemail. Officers responded to 702-P Westchester and attempted to contact the resident but could not get anyone to come to the door. Officers cleared the scene.

Call 3: 3/14/20 at 10:26 p.m. Investigate Call Caller from 702-P Westchester told 911 Communications that someone came to his door impersonating an officer. The 911 Communicator told the caller this was an actual officer who responded to the earlier 911 hang-ups. Due to the previous calls that appeared to be false, a HPPD Supervisor reviewed the notes and canceled the call.

Call 4: 3/15/20 at 5:46 a.m. Shot Fired Call

911 communications received the 5:46 a.m. call of shots fired from an adjacent apartment building.

Responding officers were able to determine the shots involved apartment 702-P. Once on scene, officers found a bullet hole through the front door. The bullet had passed through the breezeway and entered the adjacent occupied apartment. No one was injured in the adjacent apartment, police say.

Officers then evacuated the nearby apartments and set up a perimeter around apartment P. Police say they attempted to make contact for several hours but received no response and saw no movement from the apartment. The High Point Police Department Tactical Team was then activated, and they arrived and took over the incident.

Concerned the man may have shot himself, officers applied for and received a search warrant so entry could be made to the apartment and investigate the shootings.

Once the warrant was received, officers approached the apartment with protective ballistic equipment. After more failed attempts to get the man to answer the door, officers forced entry into the apartment.

Police say their intentions were to open the door and then send in a remote-controlled camera to check for the man. However, officers say once the door opened, the man appeared from the back with a gun headed towards officers.

According to police, the man failed to heed commands to stop and drop his weapon and an officer shot him. The man then collapsed and the team entered and secured him and the weapon and began first aid.

EMS responded and transported the man, however, he died from his injuries sustained from the shooting. No officers were injured during this incident.

High point police say per policy, the State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to investigate the officer-involved shooting and the officer has been placed on administrative leave. The identification of the deceased will be released at a later time pending notification of immediate family.

