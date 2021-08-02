SBI investigating Gastonia police shooting

Gastonia Police were responding to a reported overdose when they encountered an armed woman in a home. The woman was shot by police and taken to a hospital.

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person was seriously injured after being shot by police in Gastonia early Monday morning, Gastonia Police said.

According to Gastonia Police, officers were responding to a reported overdose in the 1200 block of Mountain Avenue a little after midnight Sunday night. When officers arrived, they encountered a woman with a gun inside the home.

One of the officers shot the woman. It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. Gastonia Police said the woman was rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. She has not been identified by authorities. A spokesperson for Gastonia Police said the woman underwent surgery and her condition is not known.