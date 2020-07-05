GRAHAM, N.C. — A suspect was shot and killed by officers following a vehicle chase Wednesday night, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a release, Alamance County deputies and Mebane police were involved in a multi-agency vehicle chase shortly before midnight. The chase started in Orange County.

Deputies said the chase ended around midnight at the intersection of W. Harden Street and N. Maple Street in Graham.

The sheriff's office said the suspect got out of the vehicle and showed a weapon. An Alamance County deputy and a Mebane police officer then shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The SBI is conducting the investigation, which is protocol in officer-involved shootings.

Investigators haven't released the identity of the suspect or said what initiated the chase.

