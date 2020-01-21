This story will be continuously updated as new information becomes available.

A young man wielding a meat cleaver and frying pan was shot and killed by a Denton police officer early Tuesday morning, a Denton police spokesperson said.

The incident occurred on the 200 block of Inman Street, according to police. That's the location of student apartment complex Forum at Denton Station. Residents say the complex mainly houses a number of students in the area.

Multiple people had called 911 shortly before 3 a.m. saying the man was banging on numerous doors and yelling for people to open them up, police said.

Callers claimed he was holding a frying pan and shattering all of the light fixtures in the complex's hallways, according to the spokesperson.

When officers arrived at the scene, they began to try to locate the man. While standing at the base of a set of stairs, the man allegedly came out of an apartment and began moving down the stairs towards officers with the cleaver and frying pan in his hands, according to the spokesperson.

The officers then spent several minutes trying to speak with him, Chief Frank Dixon said during a news conference Tuesday.

But their repeated attempts did not work and the man continued to come towards them, Dixon said. As he did so, Dixon said officers backed away from him, trying to keep the situation calm and telling him they were there to help.

He became unintelligible and kept advancing while holding the cleaver, frying pan and possibly a knife, according to Dixon. The officers then told him they would tase him if he continued.

However, he did continue to ignore officers' commands to drop the items, so an officer tased the man, police said. But the man "immediately got up" and began to move towards the officers once more.

So, they tried tasing him a second time, Dixon said. Again, it did not work, and the man allegedly charged towards officers, stabbing one officer in the shoulder.

At that point, an officer shot the man. The officer fired their weapon multiple times, Dixon said.

He fell to the ground and officers began life-saving measures while calling for additional first responders, police said.

Both the man and the officer were taken to a local hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

"This isn't just a tragedy for law enforcement, it's also a tragedy for the young man that is no longer with us," Dixons said. "Any time that a life is taken, no matter the circumstance, is tragic. And we don't want it to happen."

The wounded officer is in stable condition and they are expected to survive, police said.

Dixon praised the measured response of officers, saying they took multiple steps to try to deescalate the situation.

"I want to stress to you that officers everyday come to work in this profession hoping to get home, but more importantly hoping that everybody they interact with get home as well, and I think that played out in this occasion," he said.

Dixon said they are not sure if the man was experiencing a mental health crisis, but that it did appear that way based on the events that unfolded.

Police had not positively identified the man as of 8 a.m. Tuesday and won't release his name until his family is notified, but Dixon did say he appeared to be in his 20s.

Police are not sure if he was living at the apartment complex at the time. Dixon said it did not appear he was able to enter any of the apartments before police arrived.

Five officers initially responded to the incident, Dixon said. The identities of all the officers involved are also not yet being released, though police said the wounded officer is new to Denton's force.

That officer had more than 10 years of experience in law enforcement before joining Denton's force, however.

The officer who fired their weapon has worked for Denton for more than six years, police said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, police said. The Denton Police Department's Internal Affairs unit is also looking into the matter, as is standard.

The officer who fired their weapon will be placed on administrative duty pending the result of that investigation, also standard in these circumstances, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

