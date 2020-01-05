GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman was arrested following a domestic dispute which led to an officer-involved shooting in Greensboro Friday.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, they responded to Gilmore Drive in reference to the incident.

Once on the scene, police said they encountered two people. One of which was Tamela Scott, 62, who barricaded herself inside the home.

Police said Scott eventually came back outside and confronted police with a gun. She was then shot by an officer and re-entered the home.

Officers were eventually able to enter the home and take Scott into custody. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said charges are forthcoming and the investigation is ongoing. Per protocol, the involved officer has been placed on administrative duty pending the completion of a criminal and administrative investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

