MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — The SBI is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Mocksville, Saturday evening.

The Mocksville Police Department said the shooting happened on US Highway 601 South.

Mocksville Police said the suspect was on the way to a nearby hospital in a tweet sent out on Saturday.

Investigators say the police officer involved in the shooting was not injured.

If you have any information call Mocksville Police at (336) 753-6710.

OTHER STORIES

Reidsville man wanted for killing his own brother

Greensboro shooting on Summit Avenue sparks investigation: Police

Guilford County Schools investigating after elementary students allege former teacher kicked and pushed them in class

‘You’re the smartest person they know!' Tweet about proud grandparents applauding NC State student at Chick-fil-A goes viral

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775