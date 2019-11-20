GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. It all started around 3:30 p.m. as the traffic safety unit was engaged in a Traffic Enforcement campaign on I-85.

That's when a Toyota gray pick-up drove through the speed enforcement zone at a high rate of speed. An officer then proceeded to catch up to the truck to stop it because it was speeding.

The pick up didn’t pull over and continued driving in an erratic manner leaving the roadway at least twice, police say. Police said the suspect hit another car before crashing into the median on I-85 Northbound near Randleman Road. The officer then left his car and ran into the area where the pick-up truck crashed.

Police said the suspect then pulled out a handgun and exchanged gunfire with the officer, the suspect was shot at least once.

A second officer was able to disarm the suspect and bring him into custody and begin to administer first aid and call for paramedics.

EMS then responded to the scene and took the suspect to a local hospital.

He is currently listed in serious but stable condition. The officers were also transported for evaluation as per-protocol.

Both officers involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

