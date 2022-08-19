Female shot by police after firing shots toward officers, CMPD confirms

CMPD was serving an involuntary medical commitment order when police say the person fired shots toward three officers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A female is being treated for life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in a south Charlotte neighborhood Friday, police confirm. Police have not released her name or age at this time.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers arrived at a home on St. Croix Lane around 5:30 p.m. Friday to serve an involuntary commitment order to take her to a mental health facility.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings told journalists outside the scene that police are required to serve involuntary commitment orders and they share the duty with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Jennings said it's a common part of an officer's duties but Friday's incident is a reminder of how dangerous these situations can get.

Police said a male family member opened the door to the home and when officers called out to the subject, she responded with gunfire toward the three officers. One of the officers was shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest and is expected to be OK.

Another officer then shot the subject, and CMPD says officers immediately began rendering aid. She was taken to the hospital.

"[This is] a prime example of how important it is that our officers are wearing the protective equipment that they're assigned, in this case, the bulletproof vest that helped save that officer's life this afternoon," Jennings said.

All three of the officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A gun was recovered at the home, police said.

"Officers have to be vigilant at all times, we never know what we're stepping into when we're serving these involuntary commitment orders," Jennings added.

Officer-Involved Shooting in South Division pic.twitter.com/hqISlTVdnl — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) August 19, 2022

Jennings also said they were praying for the person who was shot.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation, and the CMPD Internal Affairs Bureau is conducting a separate but parallel investigation.

The officers involved are on paid leave until the investigation concludes, following CMPD procedure.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.