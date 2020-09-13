Person shot after shooting at officers following hours-long barricade situation in Randolph County

Negotiations then took place for several hours before the suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An officer-involved shooting led to a person being shot in Randolph County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Hwy 49 N, Liberty regarding a domestic call where shots were fired. The Liberty Police Department also responded to the location, deputies said.

Once on scene, authorities learned the suspect had retreated into a structure behind the home and the caller who intially requested help, was able to be safely removed from the house.

As officers approached the structure where they believed the suspect was, the suspect fired at officers.

The Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were then called out to respond and the suspect fired at them as well, deputies said.

For safety reasons, a section of the highway between Kenro Rd and Hwy 421 was shut down.

Negotiations then took place for several hours before the suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment, deputies said.