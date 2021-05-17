Winston-Salem officer injured in hit-and-run crash; driver arrested for DWI

Police said the driver of a green SUV was arrested for driving while impaired.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a man accused of hitting an officer’s patrol car and leaving the scene Sunday night, according to a release.

Police responded to the crash involving Corporal James Pleasant’s patrol car and a green SUV at Peters Creek Parkway and Silas Creek Parkway. Investigators said Officer Pleasant was making a left turn in the intersection when he was hit by an SUV that ran a red light. The driver of the SUV took off toward I-40, officials said.

Police said the impact of the crash caused a canister of pepper-spray to burst inside Officer Pleasant’s patrol car. He was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries and pepper-spray exposure.