Winston-Salem officer injured in hit-and-run crash; driver arrested for DWI

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a man accused of hitting an officer’s patrol car and leaving the scene Sunday night, according to a release.
Police responded to the crash involving Corporal James Pleasant’s patrol car and a green SUV at Peters Creek Parkway and Silas Creek Parkway. Investigators said Officer Pleasant was making a left turn in the intersection when he was hit by an SUV that ran a red light. The driver of the SUV took off toward I-40, officials said.
Police said the impact of the crash caused a canister of pepper-spray to burst inside Officer Pleasant’s patrol car. He was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries and pepper-spray exposure.
A short time after the crash, a citizen contacted police to report a green SUV in the parking lot of Cold Stone Creamery, off Hanes Mall Circle, which appeared to have significant damage and a single person walking around the vehicle. Officers responded to this area and arrested the driver, Javier Gutierrez-Peralta, for driving while impaired. Additional charges are forthcoming.