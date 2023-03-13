2 officers injured during 'disturbance' call on Hanford Road in Burlington, police say

Jahmal L. Oldham, 30, was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer after police said he attack two officers at a Knights Inn in Burlington.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was charged after he attacked two officers during a "disturbance" call in Burlington, according to Graham police.

It happened on Saturday around 8:05 p.m. at the Knights Inn on Hanford Road.

The Graham Police Department was called to aid Burlington police after they said an "agitated" man was involved in a disturbance. Officers attempted to detain him and de-escalate the situation.

However, police said the man refused to cooperate with officers as they attempted to arrest him during the investigation. During the encounter, the man refused to be handcuffed and pulled away from the officers attempting to detain him as a safety precaution.

Officers said they had to use force to gain cooperation from the man resisting That's when police said the man punched the officer several times in the face and head.

Then, police said a second officer responded to assist in gaining cooperation from the man before he began punching the second officer.

Officers said they subsequently gained cooperation and immediately requested medical assistance for the man who sustained non-life-threatening facial abrasions.

Both officers sustained soft tissue facial and head injuries and one of the officers was evaluated for a concussion, according to police.

Police said 30-year-old Jahmal Lee Oldham was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer by the Burlington Police Department.

Command Staff with the Graham Police Department is conducting an administrative review of the incident to ensure department policies were followed and state law was not violated during the incident.

This is standard protocol anytime an officer is involved in a use-of-force incident.

