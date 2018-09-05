A High Point man accused of shooting his wife to death in front of their two kids faced a judge, Wednesday afternoon. Alvin Smith, 30, is charged with first-degree murder.

In court, Smith told the judge he didn't want to make any remarks before he was appointed an attorney. He did request bond, which the judge denied.

His wife, Elizabeth, was shot and killed Monday night when trying to retrieve some things from their home. She had told a friend she was leaving the home for her safety. Officers were present when the shooting happened. But police spokesman Capt. Tim Ellenberger says it wasn't Elizabeth who called police asking for help leaving the home. Elizabeth had asked a friend to accompany her and it was the friend who called police requesting an escort.

Ellenberger says officers met the friend at another location and she followed them to the Smith residence on Blain Street. When officers arrived at the home, Elizabeth Smith was already there, outside in the back with her two kids. Ellenberger says as the officers approached, before they could make verbal contact, Alvin Smith quickly came outside and shot Elizabeth.

Ellenberger says the officers didn’t have time to practice protocol.

"Usually what we will do, we'll make contact with both parties, separate them, get two sides of the story and then assist the one party with whatever they need to remove. In this case we didn't even have a chance to get that deep into it," said Capt. Ellenberger.

He says police don't know whether their presence prompted Alvin Smith to shoot or if it was something he already had planned. He says, in this case, there isn't anything different police could have or would have done to protect the victim.

After the shooting, Alvin Smith retreated back inside the home causing an hours-long standoff. He managed to get away, but later turned himself in to police.

Domestic disturbance calls are some of the most unpredictable, dangerous and deadly that officers face. The FBI says nearly 10 percent of law enforcement officers killed on the job in 2016 were responding to domestic disturbance calls.

In this case, the victim lost her life and now two children, ages 9 and 3, are left without a mother or father.

