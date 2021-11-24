Officer’s head slammed into wall, locked in cell as man tried to escape Alamance Co. Detention Center

The sheriff’s office said Glen Todd Smith, Jr. attacked two detention officers.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two detention officers were injured after a man tried to escape from the Alamance Co. Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said Glen Todd Smith, Jr. was arrested and served warrants for burglary and larceny of a motor vehicle.

They said he was placed in a holding cell during the booking process when he attacked a sergeant. Investigators said the sergeant walked into the cell to turn on the phone for Smith so he could call family or friends in order to make bond. They said Smith then slammed the sergeant’s head into a concrete wall. After she fell down, he shut the door locking the officer inside.

Officers said Smith then broke a plastic mail bin over a lieutenant’s head and struck the officer while trying to escape.

The sergeant was treated for her injuries at the Kernodle Clinic and the lieutenant sustained minor scratches from the incident.



Smith is charged with the following:

First Degree Kidnapping

Assault on Detention Employee Inflicting Serious Injury

Malicious Conduct by Prisoner

Misdemeanor Escape Local Jail

Assault on Government Official

Injury to Personal Property

Investigators also served two additional outstanding warrants for:

Probation Violation

Failure to appear - DV Protective Order Violation