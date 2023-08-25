Officers identified in officer-involved shooting on Randleman Road and Creek Ridge Road

The shooting happened on June 30.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police identified the three officers involved in a shooting that left a man dead in Greensboro.

Greensboro police said Sergeant Andrew J. Muldowney, Officer Johnathan L. Greene, and Officer Gage A. Kirkland were involved in the shooting on Randleman Road and Creek Ridge Road in which Ernesto Ruiz, 41, was killed on June 30.

The Greensboro Police Department requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a criminal investigation as is standard protocol-the investigation is ongoing.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether the Greensboro Police Department policies were followed.

All three officers were placed on administrative duty on June 30 and will remain on administrative duty until the internal investigation is completed.

