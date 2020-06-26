Deputies arrest Winston-Salem teen linked to 50 car break-ins

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Omar Baker Jr. is linked to 50 car break-ins in Winston-Salem. Baker Jr. reportedly hit vehicles as far away as Clemmons.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrested a Winston-Salem teen allegedly linked to a string of car break-ins on the western side of Forsyth County.

Deputies said they arrested Omar Hushreiff Baker Jr. of Winston-Salem, 18, in connection to 50 vehicle break-ins Thursday afternoon.

The break-ins took place in Winston-Salem as well as Clemmons, Pfafftown and Lewisville, FCSO officials said. These break-ins are not connected with the 40-plus break-ins which occurred last week in Lewisville, officials said.

Baker Jr. has been charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of felony larceny and one count of misdemeanor larceny, deputies said. He is currently being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

This investigation is on-going. Officials said more charges will soon follow.