Triad man arrested in connection to juvenile shooting, police say

Police said Kameron Wray was taken into custody at Weatherwood Court in connection to a shooting as they seized a gun and drugs from his residence.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem have arrested a man in connection to shooting a male juvenile in early August.

Winston-Salem police said the shooting happened in the 4900 block of Bridgton Place Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. Police found the victim with three gunshot wounds to his upper body.

On the scene, investigators said they found shell casings in the roadway.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries, which are considered serious but not life-threatening, according to police.

Winston-Salem detectives identified 19-year-old Kameron Wray as the suspect in this case and issued a warrant for his arrest.

He is facing the following charges:

3 Counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury

2 Counts of Attempted Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

5 Counts of Discharging of Firearms in the City Limits

Police said they found Wray at a home on Weatherwood Court as they seized the following items:

9mm Taurus G2C Handgun

14 Grams of Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia

iPhone

Investigators said he was also charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and a Probation Violation.

Wray was held on a $260,866.00 secured bond. He was given a first appearance of Aug. 31 at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

