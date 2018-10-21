GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- Two people were shot leaving one dead early Saturday morning around 2:19 a.m. in High Point.

According to the City of High Point, officers responded to 309 W. Fairfield Rd. in response to shots being fired in the parking lot of the High Point Bowling Center.

Officers located two people shot when they arrived on the scene.

One is currently being treated for serious injuries, the other succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224.

If you wish to stay anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

