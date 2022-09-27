1 person dead, 3 injured following shooting in Chapel Hill

According to CBS affiliate WNCN, the shooting forced one road to close.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — One person is dead and at least three people have been injured after a shooting in Chapel Hill, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

The station reported those people have been taken to the hospital. The shooting forced one road to close.

Chapel Hill police, as well as the Chapel Hill Fire Department and Orange County EMS, responded to Pritchard Avenue Extension at University Garden Apartments just after 6 p.m.

Police said after arriving they found multiple people had been shot in the area, where there are apartment buildings several blocks north of the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.

According to the CBS affiliate, nearly one month ago, a teenager was killed in a shooting along the same block.

Officers have only confirmed multiple victims were injured.

They did not release the exact number of victims, genders, ages, or severity of injuries for the victims, according to WNCN.

The station said just after 9 p.m., Orange County EMS confirmed at least three people had been shot and hospitalized.

“As the investigation is early, we’re leaving it at multiple victims,” police told WNCN. “No public information currently as far as types of injuries. Pritchard Avenue Extension is closed.”

The station said UNC-Chapel Hill officials planned to send out an alert to students about the shooting.

