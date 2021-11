Police said the shooting happened on Falconridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after a shooting hurt one person early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened near the 4100 block of Falconridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found one person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Police said no suspect information was available. The investigation is ongoing.