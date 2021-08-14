One hurt in overnight shooting in Greensboro

Greensboro Police said they responded to Shooters on West Gate City Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Saturday where they found one person shot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after one person was shot early Saturday morning.

Police said at 2:13 a.m. they responded to Shooters on 3407 West Gate City Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Officers found one person who had been shot in stable condition.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital by EMS for his injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time as the investigation continues.