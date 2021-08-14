One hurt in overnight shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after one person was shot early Saturday morning.
Police said at 2:13 a.m. they responded to Shooters on 3407 West Gate City Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Officers found one person who had been shot in stable condition.
Police said the man was taken to a local hospital by EMS for his injuries.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time as the investigation continues.
If you have any information, call Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.