Crime

One injured, and a vehicle struck by gunfire in Greensboro

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon in southwest Greensboro.

Greensboro police responded to the intersection of Bracyridge Road and Beechcroft Drive at about 2:20 p.m.

When police arrived they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

An occupied vehicle was also hit by gunfire, no one in the vehicle was injured.

Greensboro police said they do not have any suspect information at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 336-373-1000.

