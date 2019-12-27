CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an overnight officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte.

According to police, on Friday at around 12:15 a.m., multiple suspects approached an off-duty and her husband and attempted to rob her husband at gunpoint in the parking lot of 7920 Waterford Tide Loop.

Police said the officer produced her department-issued service weapon and fired the weapon. The suspects returned fire before fleeing the location, CMPD said.

CMPD said a 17-year-old male suspect was injured during the exchange and was transported to the hospital. He is currently recovering from non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Information and evidence gathered also revealed that the same suspects committed a burglary and armed robbery of a resident in the same apartment complex just minutes prior to the officer-involved shooting incident, police report.

Police said upon his release from the hospital, the juvenile suspect will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on a law enforcement officer, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said additional charges may be issued as the investigation develops. The additional suspects currently remain at large, CMPD said.

The officer was not physically injured during the incident. She was hired by the CMPD on June 18, 2018, and is assigned as a patrol officer in the Freedom Division. The officer has been placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure anytime an officer discharges his or her weapon.

At the conclusion of the SBI’s investigation, the CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate investigation to ensure CMPD policies and procedures were followed during the incident.

