1 injured in attack on Jolson St., Pinnix St. in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said a person was injured in an attack at the intersection of Jolson Street and Pinnix Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured in an attack in Greensboro Wednesday, according to police.

Greensboro police said they received a call to the intersection of Jolson Street and Pinnix Street about an aggravated assault.

Police said when they arrived, they found a victim and EMS took them to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.