1 injured in attack on Jolson St., Pinnix St. in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said a person was injured in an attack at the intersection of Jolson Street and Pinnix Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured in an attack in Greensboro Wednesday, according to police. 

Greensboro police said they received a call to the intersection of Jolson Street and Pinnix Street about an aggravated assault. 

Police said when they arrived, they found a victim and EMS took them to a hospital for treatment. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

