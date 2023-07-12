1 injured in attack on Jolson St., Pinnix St. in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured in an attack in Greensboro Wednesday, according to police.
Greensboro police said they received a call to the intersection of Jolson Street and Pinnix Street about an aggravated assault.
Police said when they arrived, they found a victim and EMS took them to a hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.