One person injured after shooting on Urban Street in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police said at this time, the victim is in stable condition.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department received a call, Sunday around 8pm, about a person shot on Urban Street.

Officers said when they arrived on scene, they found a man who was shot behind the house with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to Atrium Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

The Gun Crime Reduction Unit said it appears to be an isolated incident that resulted from an altercation.

Police say this investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.