1 killed in double shooting at J-Mart in Eden, suspects still at large, police say

Eden police said a man has died following a shooting at the J-Mart on Virginia Street and they're still searching for two in connection to this shooting.

EDEN, N.C. — A man died after a double shooting at a business in Eden earlier this month, according to police.

Eden police said it happened at the J-Mart on 904 Virginia St. around 10:45 on Aug. 2.

Once officers arrived, they said there was evidence of the shooting in the parking lot but everyone had left the scene.

After an initial investigation, police learned that Sierra Carter and Derek Hairston were injured in the shooting and were being treated at a hospital. On Sunday, police said Hairston died from his injuries.

Police said witnesses reported that two people were involved in a fight that led to shots being fired.

Investigators said surveillance cameras captured the shooting and led them to identify William Cordero Lindsey and Kwes Lashad Keen as the two involved in the fight.

After investigation, warrants for both Lindsey and Keen were issued for one count of a firearm by a felon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Since Hairston's death, Eden police said charges against Lindsey were upgraded to first-degree murder.

Investigators also said Carter was charged as a conspirator and she was taken into custody without incident.

The Eden Police Department is still requesting the public's assistance in locating Lindsey and Keen.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.