Man killed in shooting at Woodbriar Apartments in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies are investigating a shooting at Woodbriar Apartment complex after one person was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
Deputies got a call around 9 a.m. in reference to a shooting at the complex where a man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
This investigation is ongoing.
