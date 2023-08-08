x
Man killed in shooting at Woodbriar Apartments in Forsyth County

Forsyth County deputies said a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
Credit: WFMY
Woodbriar Apartments shooting

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies are investigating a shooting at Woodbriar Apartment complex after one person was shot and killed Tuesday morning. 

Deputies got a call around 9 a.m. in reference to a shooting at the complex where a man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

