One man taken to the hospital after shooting at a gas station in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to Huffs at 2562 Maple Ave in reference to a shooting.
When they got there, police found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect is described as a white male with long dreads. Police said the suspect fled in a newer model, white Kia Forte going eastbound on Interstate 40.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.