One man taken to the hospital after shooting at a gas station in Burlington

Burlington Police responded to the gas station and found a man with gunshot wounds.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to Huffs at 2562 Maple Ave in reference to a shooting.

When they got there, police found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a white male with long dreads. Police said the suspect fled in a newer model, white Kia Forte going eastbound on Interstate 40.