One of the two suspects involved in 'active shooter' call at Spectrum was a former employee

A husband and wife are suspects in a reported "active shooter" call to a Spectrum call center in Greensboro Thursday, according to police.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jazzlyn and Richard Ingram made their first court appearance Friday.

They were both arrested Thursday.

Greensboro police said they responded to the Spectrum call center on North Regional Road after employees inside the building began calling 911 around 11:22 a.m. saying that someone was inside the building actively shooting a gun.

“She shot the window through the building door to get into the door,” said one 911 call.

In court proceedings, it was revealed that Jazzlyn Ingram received a call from HR Wednesday telling her if she did not come into work Thursday she would be fired.

Thursday Jazzlyn Ingram resigned from her job at Spectrum around 10:30 a.m. and received an email terminating her position, that same day she went back to her car that had her children inside and returned with a pistol and shot a single round into a locked glass door.

Jazzlyn Ingram, 33, then entered the building and passed several employees and headed to the Human Resources Department, and asked the two people inside for a person by name who worked in HR, that person was the same person who called her on Wednesday. She then held the employees' hostage, according to court officials.

She left the building around 11:26 a.m. and was taken into custody by police.

No law enforcement or employees were injured during the incident.

Richard Ingram, 36, also appeared in court, it was revealed that he had a gun and failed to cooperate with police.

Ingram Jr. asked about his wife's well-being in court.

Ingram Jr. is facing the following charges:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Resist and Delay or Obstruct a Law Enforcement Official

The judge ordered his bond be increased to $5,000 and that he have no weapons unless the state authorizes him to have weapons.

Jazzlyn Ingram is facing the following charges:

Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property

Two counts of Second Degree Kidnapping

Two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Discharging a Firearm within City Limits

Injury to Real Property

Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Her bond is set at $1,000,000. In court, an attorney asked for her bond to be reduced but the judge said she posed a threat to the community and left the bond the same.

If she is able to make bond, she will have a curfew of 7 p.m.-6 a.m. and will have an electric monitoring device. The judge ordered that she not contact the victims in the incident.

Ingram is also being ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.