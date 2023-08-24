Deadly attack in Adams Farm: Woman killed, niece rushed to hospital

Deputies said a woman and her niece were attacked. The woman died and the niece was rushed to the hospital.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a deadly attack in the Adams Farm community on Thursday.

Investigators said a woman died and her niece was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. The sheriff's office said the attacker was not related to the family in any way and this was a random attack. They did not say what led up to the attack or how the two family members were assaulted.

The call came in just after 10 a.m. Thursday near Wellsley Drive West and Adams Farm Parkway. A suspect is not in custody.

“To all communities around or in Guilford County - when you see something out of place, you see a person in a community, in a place where they do not belong and they seem like a suspicious person - call 911," Sheriff Danny Rogers said.

Our crews at the scene reported seeing blood in the street. Some neighbors reported seeing investigators get fingerprints off of a vehicle.

The names of the victims have not been released. Check back for updates as we continue gathering information.

