Deadly house fire on Burge Place turns into murder investigation, High Point police say

High Point police said they have reason to believe 41-year-old Omar Noriega's burns were not solely related to the house fire.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said they have reason to believe that a man who died in a house fire Wednesday night was murdered.

Police said they got a call to Burge Place in High Point just before 10 p.m. about a house fire where they found a man who was badly burnt.

Investigators identified 41-year-old Omar Noriega as the man who was badly burnt.

Noriega was taken to the hospital where he later died from injuries, according to police.

After an investigation, detectives said Noriega had injuries that were not solely related to the fire, which prompted them to investigate his death as a murder.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the trailer in the below pictures, please contact police immediately.

If you have any information related to this case, please contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

