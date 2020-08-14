The Forsyth County sheriff’s office said they received a call after 5 a.m. Friday about the shooting on Lee Street.

The Forsyth County sheriff’s office is investigating after a shooting Friday morning in Rural Hall that left a person injured.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call after 5 a.m. about a shooting on Lee Street.

Investigators said when deputies arrived, they found a house that looked like a car had crashed into it.

Deputies said shortly after, the sheriff’s office received another phone call telling them the victim in the shooting was found in a car at the Rural Hall post office.

Investigators said the person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.