The Forsyth County sheriff’s office is investigating after a shooting Friday morning in Rural Hall that left a person injured.
The sheriff’s office said they received a call after 5 a.m. about a shooting on Lee Street.
Investigators said when deputies arrived, they found a house that looked like a car had crashed into it.
Deputies said shortly after, the sheriff’s office received another phone call telling them the victim in the shooting was found in a car at the Rural Hall post office.
Investigators said the person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.
If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
OTHER STORIES
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775