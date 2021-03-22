One person hurt in aggravated assault in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an aggravated assault that left one person hurt.
Officers say it happened Monday at 12:47 a.m. in the 2500 Block of Madre Place.
When police arrived, they found one person with an injury.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
The 2500 Block of Madre Place is currently closed for traffic.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.