One person hurt in aggravated assault in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police say the victim was taken to a hospital.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an aggravated assault that left one person hurt.

Officers say it happened Monday at 12:47 a.m. in the 2500 Block of Madre Place.

When police arrived, they found one person with an injury.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.



The 2500 Block of Madre Place is currently closed for traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.



The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.