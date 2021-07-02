One person hurt in overnight Greensboro shooting

Greensboro police say the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro.

Police responded to a discharge of firearm call in the 200 block of Windhill Court at 1:34 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.