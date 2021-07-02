One person hurt in overnight Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro.
Police responded to a discharge of firearm call in the 200 block of Windhill Court at 1:34 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.