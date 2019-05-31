GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that happened Tomahawk Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim has not been identified.

Police are looking for a suspect. If you know anything, call Greensboro police or Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.

