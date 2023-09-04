1 person shot on Tillman Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot on Tillman Avenue in Greensboro, police say.
Greensboro police responded to the 2200 block Sunday night in reference to a shooting.
Officers said they found the victim and they were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. There is no suspect information available at this time.
This investigation is ongoing.
