x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 person shot on Tillman Avenue in Greensboro

Greensboro police said they responded to the area around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot on Tillman Avenue in Greensboro, police say. 

Greensboro police responded to the 2200 block Sunday night in reference to a shooting. 

Officers said they found the victim and they were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. There is no suspect information available at this time. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

911 caller who reported UNC-Chapel Hill shooting identified shooter to dispatcher

Before You Leave, Check This Out