One person injured on Luray Drive in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said a person was injured in reference to an aggravated assault Monday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person was hurt after an 'aggravated assault' on Luray Drive Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Luray Drive around 7:45 a.m. where they found someone suffering life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors in the area told WFMY News 2 crews they heard several shots fired Sunday night.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more information.

