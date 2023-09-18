One person injured on Luray Drive in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person was hurt after an 'aggravated assault' on Luray Drive Monday morning.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of Luray Drive around 7:45 a.m. where they found someone suffering life-threatening injuries.
Neighbors in the area told WFMY News 2 crews they heard several shots fired Sunday night.
This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more information.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.