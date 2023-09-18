x
One person injured on Luray Drive in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said a person was injured in reference to an aggravated assault Monday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person was hurt after an 'aggravated assault' on Luray Drive Monday morning. 

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Luray Drive around 7:45 a.m. where they found someone suffering life-threatening injuries. 

Neighbors in the area told WFMY News 2 crews they heard several shots fired Sunday night. 

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more information. 

