GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to a call about a shooting on the 900-block of Benjamin Benson Street. Police say two people were arguing and one shot the other. The shooter is believed to have fled by foot.

Police say the condition of the victim is still being evaluated at this time.

Benjamin Benson Street is closed between John Dimrey Drive and Morris St. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.